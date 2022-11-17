Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.75

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$13.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.33.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.38. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$11.35 and a 12 month high of C$15.09. The company has a market cap of C$474.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.08.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

