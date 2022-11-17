Barclays Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$153.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target upped by Barclays from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$152.59.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$131.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$88.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$124.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$127.50. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$113.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.2155589 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

