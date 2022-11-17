Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APR.UN. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cormark cut their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.33.

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.38, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.08. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$11.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.09. The company has a market cap of C$474.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

