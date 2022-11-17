Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. National Bankshares raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.54.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance
Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$62.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.48. The stock has a market cap of C$64.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.07%.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.
