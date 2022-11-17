BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.24% from the stock’s current price.
BELLUS Health Price Performance
Shares of TSE:BLU opened at C$12.55 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.16 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
