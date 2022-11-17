Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Lowered to C$56.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$59.50 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAR.UN. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.25 to C$54.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.25.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$42.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.89. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$39.08 and a 1 year high of C$60.19.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

