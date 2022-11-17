Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($97.94) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($92.78) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($72.16) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($134.02) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($82.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($97.94) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.1 %

ETR:BMW opened at €82.53 ($85.08) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($69.67) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($103.53). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.