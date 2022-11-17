INDUS (ETR:INH) PT Set at €22.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) has been given a €22.00 ($22.68) price target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($27.84) price objective on INDUS in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get INDUS alerts:

INDUS Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of INH stock opened at €21.85 ($22.53) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.67 million and a PE ratio of 15.69. INDUS has a fifty-two week low of €17.22 ($17.75) and a fifty-two week high of €35.30 ($36.39).

About INDUS

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.