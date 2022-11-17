Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €42.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($43.30) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($34.43) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($46.39) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Stock Down 2.0 %

ETR G1A opened at €38.66 ($39.86) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.18 ($32.14) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($50.05). The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

