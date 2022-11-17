Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($72.16) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 35.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HYQ. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($273.20) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($231.96) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($231.96) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Hypoport Price Performance

ETR:HYQ opened at €108.90 ($112.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $686.44 million and a PE ratio of 17.59. Hypoport has a 12 month low of €72.55 ($74.79) and a 12 month high of €553.00 ($570.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €183.91.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

