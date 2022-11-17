Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €265.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) received a €265.00 ($273.20) price objective from Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 143.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HYQ. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($231.96) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($72.16) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($231.96) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Hypoport Stock Performance

ETR:HYQ opened at €108.90 ($112.27) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €115.66 and a 200-day moving average of €183.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.44 million and a P/E ratio of 17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71. Hypoport has a twelve month low of €72.55 ($74.79) and a twelve month high of €553.00 ($570.10).

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

