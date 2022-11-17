Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €145.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €145.00 ($149.48) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($118.56) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($164.95) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. set a €145.00 ($149.48) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($185.57) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($103.09) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €138.54 ($142.82) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €125.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €124.83. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($66.89) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($78.70).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

