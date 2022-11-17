Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) PT Lowered to C$16.50 at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STC. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of STC opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.99. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$79.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

