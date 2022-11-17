Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at CIBC

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Performance

Shares of CVE SKE opened at C$2.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.62.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

