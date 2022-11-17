HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

HEI opened at $160.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.12. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $165.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.45 and its 200 day moving average is $146.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.15.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,460,000 after acquiring an additional 199,232 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,930,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 382,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

