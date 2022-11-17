Raymond James Lowers Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Price Target to C$1.50

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s current price.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance
Shares of MNO stock opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.03.
About Meridian Mining UK Societas
