Raymond James Lowers Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Price Target to C$1.50

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s current price.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance

Shares of MNO stock opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.03.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

(Get Rating)

See Also

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.