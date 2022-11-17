StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
