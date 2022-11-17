StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.3 %
Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Featured Stories
