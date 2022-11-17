KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Cut to “Hold” at Erste Group Bank

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance

Shares of KGHM Polska Miedz stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $44.25.

About KGHM Polska Miedz

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

