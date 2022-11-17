KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Cut to “Hold” at Erste Group Bank

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance
Shares of KGHM Polska Miedz stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $44.25.
About KGHM Polska Miedz
