New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Price Performance

New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Creative Planning increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 120,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.