Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JUSHF. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Jushi in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Jushi from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Jushi Stock Performance

JUSHF opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Jushi has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

