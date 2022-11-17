Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $161.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.58. Eaton has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $174.90.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

