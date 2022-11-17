Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of CMWAY opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $58.14 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

