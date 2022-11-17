Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $141.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $122.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

