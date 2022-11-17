AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) PT Lowered to $7.00

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 98.86% from the stock’s previous close.

AIRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Up 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

Insider Activity at AirSculpt Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AirSculpt Technologies news, Director Kenneth Higgins purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,337 shares in the company, valued at $183,351.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dennis Dean acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,593. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth Higgins acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,337 shares in the company, valued at $183,351.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 198,000 shares of company stock worth $611,850. Company insiders own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About AirSculpt Technologies

(Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.