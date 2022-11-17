Simon Bourne Purchases 149 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne bought 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £149 ($175.09).

ITM Power Trading Down 10.5 %

ITM stock opened at GBX 90.30 ($1.06) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 186.39. ITM Power Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 66.02 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 502.50 ($5.90). The stock has a market cap of £556.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ITM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.05) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 461.38 ($5.42).

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.