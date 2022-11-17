Shaun Wills Buys 134 Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Shaun Wills acquired 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($176.36).

Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superdry alerts:

On Tuesday, September 13th, Shaun Wills purchased 125 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($176.26).

Superdry Stock Performance

LON SDRY opened at GBX 125.80 ($1.48) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.84. Superdry plc has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 308.91 ($3.63). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.52. The firm has a market cap of £103.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.79.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.