Gavin Wallace Hewitt Acquires 9,765 Shares of The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating) insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt acquired 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £7,519.05 ($8,835.55).

Artisanal Spirits Price Performance

Shares of LON ART opened at GBX 74 ($0.87) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.63. The firm has a market cap of £51.63 million and a P/E ratio of -12.07. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 52 week low of GBX 51.50 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 113.50 ($1.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17.

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

