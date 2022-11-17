Isobel Sharp Buys 29,558 Shares of Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) Stock

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) insider Isobel Sharp bought 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £26,602.20 ($31,259.93).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

BCPT opened at GBX 87.40 ($1.03) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £613.15 million and a P/E ratio of 349.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.88. Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.53 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.20 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

