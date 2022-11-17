Anthony (Tony) Dalwood Acquires 5,194 Shares of Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) Stock

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood bought 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 770 ($9.05) per share, with a total value of £39,993.80 ($46,996.24).

Gresham House Stock Performance

LON GHE opened at GBX 767 ($9.01) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 754.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 823.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of £293.56 million and a PE ratio of 3,486.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($14.98) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

