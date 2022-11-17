Emera (TSE:EMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$67.00 to C$62.00. The company traded as low as C$21.07 and last traded at C$50.46, with a volume of 1360561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$50.66.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EMA. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.50.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.72 billion and a PE ratio of 24.70.

Emera Increases Dividend

Emera Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 125.60%.

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.