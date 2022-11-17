LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Down 4.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. LifeStance Health Group traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 19,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 714,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LFST. Cowen dropped their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $241,143.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,110,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,772,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $241,143.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,110,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,772,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $580,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,584,540 shares in the company, valued at $39,259,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,503 shares of company stock worth $2,075,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

