AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 6,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 332,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.
Specifically, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $47,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,910 shares in the company, valued at $751,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $47,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hallal sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $5,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,392.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,037,436 shares of company stock worth $8,320,186. 54.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth about $9,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AlloVir by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,911,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in AlloVir by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,891,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 753,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AlloVir by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,601 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AlloVir by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 188,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
