Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from €11.00 to €11.50. Approximately 597,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 6,111,285 shares.The stock last traded at $10.68 and had previously closed at $10.47.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.46) to €14.00 ($14.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,647,091 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth approximately $122,544,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663,795 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 46,173,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,245,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,203 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

