Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Down 3.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Century Therapeutics traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 1,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 78,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of $600.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

