Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.87, but opened at $22.46. Portillo’s shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 63,105 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $545,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Portillo’s in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Portillo’s Stock Down 5.6 %

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $902.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,866,000 after purchasing an additional 752,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,854,000 after purchasing an additional 269,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 23.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 194,537 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 60.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 741,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 280,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 55.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 631,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 225,119 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.