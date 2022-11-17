4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $15.02. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 18,468 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDMT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 12.4 %

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $680.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Stories

