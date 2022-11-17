DCC (LON:DCC) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 5,800 to GBX 4,800. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. DCC traded as low as GBX 4,000 ($47.00) and last traded at GBX 4,487 ($52.73), with a volume of 164785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,515 ($53.06).
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on DCC from GBX 5,550 ($65.22) to GBX 4,500 ($52.88) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($88.13) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,442 ($75.70).
DCC Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,743.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,158.38.
DCC Cuts Dividend
About DCC
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
See Also
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.