DCC (LON:DCC) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 5,800 to GBX 4,800. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. DCC traded as low as GBX 4,000 ($47.00) and last traded at GBX 4,487 ($52.73), with a volume of 164785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,515 ($53.06).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on DCC from GBX 5,550 ($65.22) to GBX 4,500 ($52.88) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($88.13) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,442 ($75.70).

Get DCC alerts:

DCC Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,743.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,158.38.

DCC Cuts Dividend

About DCC

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 60.04 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

(Get Rating)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.