Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tenaris traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 54565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,070,000 after buying an additional 1,555,180 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tenaris by 3,518.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after buying an additional 1,481,638 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tenaris by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,231,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 24.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,260,000 after buying an additional 683,274 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Price Performance

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

