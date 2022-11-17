BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, November 25th

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, November 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 25th.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $0.90 on Thursday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Featured Stories

