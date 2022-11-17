Pinduoduo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 69,368 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 28% compared to the typical volume of 54,178 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $93.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,654,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 10.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

