Trade Desk Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 49,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 37,505 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2,571.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.75. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

