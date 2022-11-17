MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $22.89 on Thursday. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $579.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.61.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

About MetroCity Bankshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 435.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 47,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 44,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 276.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 43,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 27.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

