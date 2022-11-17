MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $22.89 on Thursday. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $579.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.
