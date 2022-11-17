Stock Repurchase Plan Announced by Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.39.
Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.
