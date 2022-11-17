Stock Repurchase Plan Announced by Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

OSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Anja Manuel sold 95,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $301,647.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $57,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 307,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,512.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anja Manuel sold 95,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $301,647.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,124,840 shares of company stock worth $14,686,726 in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

