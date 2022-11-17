So-Young International (SY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 18th.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. So-Young International had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter.

Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $64.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.65. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of So-Young International by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,403,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in So-Young International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in So-Young International by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

