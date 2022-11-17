So-Young International (SY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 18th.
So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. So-Young International had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter.
Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $64.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.65. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.
So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.
