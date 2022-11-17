Brokerages Set Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) PT at $15.40

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on FENC shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,418,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $209.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

