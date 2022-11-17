PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives $83.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

PJT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 989,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,315 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in PJT Partners by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 738,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after acquiring an additional 62,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $78.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $82.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $266.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.77%.

About PJT Partners

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.