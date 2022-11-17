Analysts Set Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Target Price at $6.25

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXS. TheStreet raised Pyxis Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Univest Sec raised their price objective on Pyxis Tankers from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PXS opened at $4.89 on Monday. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 million, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of -0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

