Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

RITM opened at $8.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.75. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

