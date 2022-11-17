Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives $18.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

CLZNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Clariant Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of CLZNY stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. Clariant has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10.

Clariant Cuts Dividend

Clariant Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.3681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

